Salty Dog Mayor 2020 Race begins

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The polls are open for the Salty Dog Mayor of St. Andrews 2020 election, and candidates met with News 13 This Morning as they hit the campaign trail.

Seven dogs and one goat make up the candidate pool, and anyone can go online to historicstandrews.com to cast votes.

Votes cost $1 a piece, and the money collected will benefit Operation Spay Bay and Bonnie’s Purpose. Multiple votes are allowed, as well as votes for more than one candidate.

St. Andrews is still accepting dog mayoral candidates and information to join can be found on the website as well.

The next mayor will be announced at Salty Dog Day on February 29 in St. Andrews. That celebration of all things dogs begins at 8 a.m. at The Market at St. Andrews.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to meet some of the pups, and goat, in the running.