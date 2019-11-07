Salty Cats Rescue to hold fundraiser

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Salty Cats Rescue will host its first fundraiser event, the “Salty Cats Social,” November 16 starting at 12 p.m. on Beck Avenue in St. Andrews.

The social will have food, a raffle, auction, kitty kissing booth and several kittens up for adoption.

The rescue is looking for volunteers as it continues to grow and provide care for St. Andrews’ feral cat population. Those interested in volunteering can come to the social or contact the rescue separately.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the fundraiser and the Salty Cats.

Visit the Salty Cats on Facebook here for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class"

Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class"

Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Salty Cats Rescue to host fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salty Cats Rescue to host fundraiser"

Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class"

Holmes Co. K9 donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holmes Co. K9 donation"

BDS holds hurricane assistance town hall for staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS holds hurricane assistance town hall for staff"

16th annual Veterans baseball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "16th annual Veterans baseball game"

West Bay Elementary raises money for animal shelters in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Bay Elementary raises money for animal shelters in the area"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.