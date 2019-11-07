Salty Cats Rescue to hold fundraiser

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Salty Cats Rescue will host its first fundraiser event, the “Salty Cats Social,” November 16 starting at 12 p.m. on Beck Avenue in St. Andrews.

The social will have food, a raffle, auction, kitty kissing booth and several kittens up for adoption.

The rescue is looking for volunteers as it continues to grow and provide care for St. Andrews’ feral cat population. Those interested in volunteering can come to the social or contact the rescue separately.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the fundraiser and the Salty Cats.

Visit the Salty Cats on Facebook here for more information.