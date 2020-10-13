Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Runners invited to hustle for Halloween 5K fundraiser

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Runners sporting Halloween costumes will hustle their way through Frank Brown Park October 17 to raise money for the Gulf Coast School for Autism.

The school will hold the Halloween Hustle 5K and Costume Trot, starting around 8 a.m., as a fundraiser for new playground equipment and water machines at the school.

School Assistant Director, Kuryn Patterson, said the race will follow social distancing guidelines with a staggered start and registration can be done online, or the day of the event.

The fundraiser will consist of the 5K, as well as a costume contest and fun run, all open to the public, Patterson said.

The event is coming to Panama City Beach after the school had to cancel a planned Color Run earlier this year in response to COVID-19.

Learn more about the Gulf Coast School for Autism here.

