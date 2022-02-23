PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The good times are continuing to roll in Panama City.

Mardi Gras is coming up on March 1 and although local parades may be over, you can still celebrate the holiday in a sweet way.

News 13 this morning joined James Kirkland, the owner of the Bagelmaker, in Panama City to show you how to make your own king cake.

“Our king cakes feature a sweet cream cheese filling along with pralines and pecans. We also sell them year-round as opposed to just during Mardi Gras,” Kirkland said.

King Cakes start at $45 and prices increase if more fillings are added.

You must call 48 hours in advance to reserve a king cake, the number to call is 850-215-7501.

To see more of the process of how king cakes are made watch the News 13 segment above.