Resources available for sticking to New Year’s resolutions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Life Management Center of Northwest Florida met with News 13 This Morning to cover ways to create attainable and realistic resolutions, as well as to discuss mental health resources, for 2020.

Officials at the center said making one or two resolutions, and having other people hold you accountable, can be effective ways to follow through on resolutions.

Many in the Panhandle may be creating mental health-related resolutions, and Life Management Center said multiple programs are available for those who need help.

Watch the segment above to learn more on mental health resources in the Panhandle and how to make resolutions.

If you or someone you know is in immediate need of mental health assistance, Life Management Center runs a 24/7 hotline reachable at 850-522-4485.

Visit https://lmccares.org/ for online resources and information.