Renaissance & Cultural Faire to come to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning previewed the 4th Annual Renaissance & Cultural Faire coming to the Panhandle area September 21-22.

The faire will kick off both days at 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m., featuring opportunities for charitable donations and many medieval activities.

Attendees will see live jousting, live action role play (LARP), live music and other events, as well as have access to food like turkey legs and baked goods.

The event’s tickets cost $5, and parking is on-site. Visit the event’s Facebook page to learn more, and watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to hear from the property’s owner about the event.

Those interested in learning more about LARP in the Panhandle can find information on the group’s Facebook page.