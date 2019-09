PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The third annual Releasing the Sound conference will be Friday, Sept. 13th and Saturday, Sept. 14th.

Pastors Sebastian and Kareta Roulhac from The Flow Church are hosting the conference at St. Andrews Assembly of God Church, located at 2400 15th St. in Panama City.

There will be women empowerment, prophetic training and activation, and a nightly service at 7:07 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend.