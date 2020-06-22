Registration opens for Junior Lifeguard Camp

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders like lifeguards play a vital part in Panhandle emergency services, and Panama City Beach Fire Rescue could welcome the next wave of beach safety team members with the upcoming Junior Lifeguard Camp.

Registration is open for children 8-15 years old and sessions will be held July 6-10 and July 20-24.

20 children will be allowed per class, and the total fee is $100 per child, which includes a water bottle and rash guard. Payments will be accepted in check only.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety Director, Wil Spivey, said tryouts are encouraged and will be held before camp for any children interested, but knowing how to swim is required.

Camp participants will take part in activities like swimming, paddling, surfing, running, race relays, conducting rescues, wildlife education, learning the beach flag system and team building.

Parents can register a child at from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Station 31, or 17121 Panama City Beach Parkway.

Watch the included segments for more on Junior Lifeguard Camp.