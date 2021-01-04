Registration deadline approaching for Spring 2021 classes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whether community members are looking to pick up a new hobby, further their education or get started on New Year’s resolutions, local college classes could be a starting point for accomplishing those goals close to home.

Gulf Coast State College is accepting student applications and holding registration for Spring 2021 courses until January 12, with classes beginning on January 6.

Jason Hedden, Visual and Performing Arts Chair at GCSC, said classes can be taken by anyone in the community, not just current students.

Hedden also discussed how the courses could fit for a New Year’s resolution goal or for anyone looking to learn a new skill, in that the Visual and Performing Arts Division holds classes such as ceramics, drawing and painting, music theory, choir, class piano and theatre.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segment for more, as well as visit Gulf Coast State College online to register.

For those interested in Visual and Performing Arts, Jason Hedden can be reached via email at jhedden@gulfcoast.edu.