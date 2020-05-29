Red snapper season in federal waters opens June 1

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whether it’s a vacation bucket list item or to make a living, thousands will cast a line this summer to go deep sea fishing in the Florida Panhandle.

News 13 This Morning climbed aboard the charter “Leo Too” alongside Capt. Bob Zales for a preview of red snapper season, which opens June 1 in federal waters.

Federal waters begin nine nautical miles offshore and extend into the Gulf of Mexico, and this season’s daily bag limit will sit at two red snapper, 16 inches or longer per person.

The 2020 season in the Gulf state and federal waters for anglers fishing from private recreational vessels and state for-hire operations will run June 11-July 25.

This season, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will manage private anglers, while federally licensed and permitted boats are subject to NOAA’s Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council rules.

