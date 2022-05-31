BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— With warm weather and the summer season beginning, thousands will cast their line and try to reel in some great catches in the gulf waters.

News 13 This Morning climbed aboard the charter “Leo Too” alongside Captain Bob Zales for a preview of red snapper season, which opens June 1 in federal waters and ends on August 19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last month that the recreational season will be extended this year, to a total of 57 days. The recreational fishing season is set to open on June 17, 2022, and close on July 31.

Federal waters begin nine nautical miles offshore and extend into the Gulf of Mexico. This season’s daily bag limit will sit at two red snapper, 16 inches or longer per person.

This season, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will manage private anglers, while federally licensed and permitted boats are subject to NOAA’s Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council rules.

Watch the segment above to learn more from Capt. Bob Zales and find out more on local marinas in the segment above.