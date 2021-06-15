Red snapper fishing season has kicked off in the Gulf of Mexico

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Red snapper season has officially kicked off in the Panhandle.

It is a widely popular activity with both tourists and locals alike, but the season only last around two months.

To legally catch red snapper, there are licensing rules and regulations.

Each licensed fisherman is allowed to keep two red snapper fish over 16 inches per day from the Gulf.

There is no weight limit for the fish caught.

Chelsea Ray, the marketing director for Captain Anderson’s Mariana, said red snapper fishing is a fun activity regardless of skill level.

“It could be great for a child or a senior,” Ray said. “No matter what age, red snapper fishing is fun.”

Local fisherwoman Brenda Lewis took off for a 10-hour red snapper fishing voyage Tuesday morning, and she said Panama City Beach has some of the best fishing around.

“I do a lot of fishing off the pier, but offshore fishing is something else,” Lewis said. “You never know what you’re going to get.”

Recreational fishing of red snapper will continue in the Gulf of Mexico until July 28.

You must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler if you fish for red snapper from a private vessel.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has more information about red snapper fishing, along with the rules and regulations.