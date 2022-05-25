BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Recruiting for the U.S. Air Force has changed since the coronavirus pandemic started.

U.S. Air Force recruiters have noticed a hesitancy for people coming to talk with them in person.

They’ve also been limited to what they can do in-person.

As a result, recruiters have had to rely on social media and virtual ways to communicate and recruit.

If you’re interested in joining the Air Force, start with their website. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the tab that says find your nearest recruiter.

You can visit them at their recruiting office on 23rd Street next to PetSmart in Panama City.