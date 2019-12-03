Receive free health screenings at World Aids Day Event

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — BASIC NWFL, PanCare Health, and the Panama City Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority are teaming up to bring awareness to World Aids Day.

The organizations will hold a World Aids Day event, December 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Attendees can arrive at the Panama City Square Plaza for free HIV testing, as well as health and dental screenings.

They will also give out food and prizes.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the event.

Visit World Aids Day on Facebook for more information about the day and its mission.


