Racers to run toward recovery on Hurricane Michael anniversary

PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Runners will take to the streets of Port St. Joe October 10 as part of 50 for Florida, a race-style fundraiser aiming to raise money for recovery funds two years post-Hurricane Michael.

The race will take part in multiple formats: a 5k, 10k, and virtual 50-mile “legacy run,” said 50 for Florida’s David Millican, and registration can be completed online or in-person.

Millican also said COVID-19 precautions will be in place, like masks and social distancing, in an effort to keep participants safe.

According to the 50 for Florida website, the funds raised will help the Port St. Joe area rebuild, restore, and recover, and the “50” signifies the 50-mile stretch of destruction Hurricane Michael left behind.

This is the second year for the event, and registration will take place in-person October 9 starting at 6 p.m. E.T. at Frank Pate Park, said Community Coordinator Jera Horton.

Also happening at Frank Pate Park, food trucks and vendors will set up shop and 50 for Florida will hold a Fun Run on October 9.

Find out more by watching the segment above from News 13 This Morning.

Register for the race online by clicking here.