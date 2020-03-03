Racers to run through colors at Dr. Seuss Color Run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Race participants will be doused in bright colors at Hiland Park Elementary’s first-ever Dr. Seuss Color Run/Walk Friday, March 6 starting at 2 p.m.

Anyone who wants to participate has to pay a $5 registration fee, either online or in-person at the school. The run starts at 2:30 p.m. and will cover one mile behind the school.

The run will raise money for new shade covers to be added on the school’s playgrounds and also celebrates Dr. Seuss Week and his book, “My Many Colored Days.”

Students and community members outside of the district, or who do not attend Hiland Park, are invited to attend. Anyone who does not run, but would like to see the event and participate in other ways, can attend for free.

Watch this News 13 This Morning segment to learn more on the run.

