PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Saint Andrews Bay Quilters Guild is holding a Quilt Show on Friday and Saturday, February 11th and 12th.

There will be over 100 quilts on display. 10 vendors will be selling quilting merchandise, a silent auction, boutique, baskets, teachable moments on both days.

The Quilt Show will take place at the Holley Academic Center on the Florida State University Campus, 4750 Collegiate Drive Panama City Florida, 32405.