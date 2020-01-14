LIVE NOW /
Publishing Co. Museum to hold grand reopening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Publishing Company Museum will hold a grand reopening event January 30 at 4 p.m.

The museum has been closed for repairs on its flooring and other aspects since November. Officials and crews will work in the coming weeks to replace its displays ahead of the reopening, which will be free and open to the general public.

Hurricane Michael and termite damage led to the historic spot needing the repairs and restoration.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about events coming at the start of 2020 in the St. Andrews-Panama City area.

Visit The Publishing Company Museum online, or on Facebook for more information.

