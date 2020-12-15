Publishing Co. Museum & St. Andrews community showcase Christmas spirit

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A new museum exhibit, Christmas lights and holiday market experience make up a few of the seasonal activities open to the public in St. Andrews.

The Panama City Publishing Company Museum’s winter exhibit features a miniature train and replica of the St. Andrews area, showcasing how the community looked during the early 1900s and days of railroad.

Nancy Hudson, Museum Collections Manager, said volunteers worked for months to put the display together, and the community has until January 23, 2021 to see it in-person.

Oaks by the Bay Park, within walking distance from the museum, is another location for viewing winter displays thanks to hundreds of twinkling Christmas lights illuminating the area.

Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership Board Members said volunteers worked to string the lights and displays, as well as put together a holiday market experience for the Market at St. Andrews on December 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Board Members invited the community to visit the Publishing Company Museum Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a look at the exhibit, gift ideas, and merchandise on sale for the holidays.

They also said the museum will have extended hours on Friday, December 18, until 7 p.m, but the museum is free to enter and view each day.

