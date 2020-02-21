Public Library to host Book Giveaway Weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For Panhandle residents looking for free reading materials, the Bay County Public Library is holding a Book Giveaway Weekend event February 22-23.

The library received the titles as donations and now wants to share the books with anyone interested in adding to their personal, or professional collections.

Teachers, Media Specialists and Educators will get the first chance to peruse titles starting February 22 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Then, the community is invited starting at Noon until 4 p.m., and again on February 23 from 1-4 p.m.

This giveaway also aims to refresh the Read-Again Bookstore located in the library.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the genres available, and what material other than books is free to take home.

