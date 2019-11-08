Public Eye Soar takes flight November 8

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 6th Annual Public Eye Soar Festival will be held in downtown Panama City November 8 and 9 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The festival is free to attend and will feature projection art and music from local artists.

Attendees will have the opportunity to create their own art, as well as find art to take home for free.

Public Eye Soar is in its sixth year in Panama City and welcomes people of all ages to see the exhibits.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn about the festival, and visit Public Eye Soar on Facebook for more information.

