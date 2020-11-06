Public Eye Soar takes flight from new location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The walls of the Panama City Mall will light up with projection art starting November 6 at 7 p.m. for the 7th Annual Public Eye Soar Festival.

The event moved from Downtown Panama City to the Mall for this year and will feature half of a mile of artwork from artists across the globe.

Festival Co-Founder, Margaret Webster, said the event will be held in a “drive thru” style and free to attend.

The event will run until 11 p.m., and then be held again November 7 at the same time.

Webster said many of this year’s projections come from artists from the Panhandle area and feature a variety of themes: from drive-in movies, to short films, photography and animations.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segment for more on this year’s drive-thru festival.