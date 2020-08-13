Preparing for classes with back-to-school meal ideas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids will return to school in a variety of ways throughout the month of August, but regardless of how they plan to learn, parents will want to make sure they have a safe and healthy way to eat lunch during the school day.

News 13 This Morning visited with Chef Stephen Withall, an instructor with Gulf Coast State College’s Culinary Arts Program, for back-to-school lunch ideas including cereal bars, overnight oats and banana and peanut butter sushi.

Chef Withall emphasized getting children involved in the food preparation, cooking and meal assembly process can help motivate them to eat healthier and enjoy the food throughout the day.

He also said making meals with a “rainbow” of contents, like fresh fruit, can make healthy snacks more appealing and inviting for picky eaters.

The recipes prepared also work for parents on-the-go and people with food sensitivities or allergies, as ingredients can be added or subtracted depending on dietary needs.

For a look at the overnight oats and sushi recipe, watch the included News 13 This Morning segments.