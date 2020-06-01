Power saws for DIY projects with the HomeDabbler

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Power tools can add tremendous value to Do-It-Yourself projects at home when operated safely and used with the right materials.

News 13 This Morning visited with Kevin Elliott, also known on the show as the HomeDabbler, to learn more about types of power saws and their capabilities for at-home projects.

Elliott demonstrated what a miter saw, circular saw and jigsaw look like and what blades work best for the types of material being cut. He also discussed price points and budget-friendly options for anyone interested in purchasing a power saw.

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips.

Find out more on all things home improvement on the HomeDabbler blog.