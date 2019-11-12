Plein Air Festival brings painting to state park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Calling all nature lovers and art enthusiasts- the Grand Lagoon Plein Air Festival will be held November 11-16 at St. Andrews State Park.

Each day, the 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. time range will give attendees the chance to paint the landscapes surrounding them at the park.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Sunshine Art Center and Friends of St. Andrews State Park.

Visit Beach Art Group’s website for tickets and more information.