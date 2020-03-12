Plant a Flower Day: How to improve local landscapes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, one of the most obvious changes to the Panhandle community was the landscape’s appearance. More than a year and a half later, residents can learn how to do their part through opportunities like Plant a Flower Day 2020.

Julie McConnell from UF/IFAS met with News 13 This Morning for educational tutorials on how to plant flowers, as well as the impact of flowers and plants in the area.

McConnell covered how to select a pot, which soil to use, several types of flowers and the best places for them whether they need more shade or sun.

