Pirates of the High Seas Fest to kick off October 11

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the Grand Lagoon Marina in Panama City Beach to learn about the upcoming Pirates of the High Seas Fest happening October 11-13.

The festival will start at Pier Park at 5 p.m., with a kids zone and other activities for people of all ages. It is set to be held at Pier Park again on Saturday, October 12, and move to the Grand Lagoon on Sunday, October 13.

Festival attendees will see events like a pirates parade, pirates invasion, pets parade, magic show, live music and more happening throughout the weekend.

The festival is free to attend. Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more from the pirates who will be in attendance.

Find more information and the entire schedule for the festival on Visit Panama City Beach’s website.

