PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Ahoy Mateys! The Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Fest will be setting sail in Panama City Beach this weekend from Oct. 7th to the 9th.

The event returns in full force this year as celebrations had to be scaled back due to COVID-19 surges in 2021.

It celebrates the legacy of the pirates who once roamed the Gulf of Mexico and pillaged the Emerald Coast, telling the tale of Dominique Youx and his krewe of loyal buccaneers through staged pirate battles and storytelling.

Pirate-fans can enjoy online and in-person activities such as an in-person and online treasure hunt. Those who participate in the treasure hunt are entered in a chance to win a PCB trip giveaway, gift cards, swag items and more!

The event is free for the whole family to attend. In addition to the games and fun, they’ll be parades, live music, a 5K and a firework show to close the festivities.

Wear your best pirate costume, as there will be a virtual photo contest. The winner will be awarded with a free vacation getaway.

New to the event this year is the Renaissance activities and vendors.

To learn more about The Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Fest watch the segment above or visit their website here.