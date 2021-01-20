Pioneer Settlement to hold first-ever Winterfest

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle Pioneer Settlement caretakers and staff will welcome the community to their historic location starting at 11 a.m. on January 23 for the first-ever Winterfest.

The family-friendly event will feature pony rides, children’s games, a cake auction and concessions with shaved ice and cotton candy.

Admission will run at $3 per person, children 12 years old and younger will get in free.

Patti Stephens, the Settlement’s office manager, said masks will not be required at the event, but social distancing and mask-wearing are strongly encouraged.

Stephens also explained the location’s log cabins, and a new axe room, will be open for viewing during Winterfest.

The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is located at 17869 NW Pioneer Settlement Road in Blountstown, and volunteers will be on-hand to help with parking.

Anyone interested in volunteering for this event can contact the Settlement at (850) 674-2777.

Learn more about Winterfest by watching the included segment from News 13 This Morning.