Pioneer Day to take community back in time for annual event

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Butter churning, spinners, blacksmiths, log cabins and goats make up just a few of the many planned activities and attractions for the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement’s Pioneer Day, happening October 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The price of admission will cost $5 per person and children 12 years old and younger will be free.

Patti Stephens, Panhandle Pioneer Settlement Office Manager, said the event will focus on how American pioneers lived during the 1800s and include opening the settlement’s historical buildings and artifacts to the public for the day.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the settlement and Blountstown Rotary Club had plans in place to hold the annual Goat Day and Pioneer Day celebrations, however, the Goat Day side of the event has been canceled.

Stephens said she believes the scaled-back day with an outdoor environment will allow for social distancing and adequate precautions, but masks and hand sanitizer will be available for any participants.

Settlement Caretaker Rhonda Scalf said many children’s activities also are planned for Pioneer Day, including butter churning with fresh biscuits, pony and goat interactions and time to walk around and learn about the old-fashioned way of life.

Sam Atkins Park will serve as parking spots for Pioneer Day attendees.

