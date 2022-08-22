PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– A Panama City Beach business is asking its customers to pay it forward this week by simply eating out or ordering food to go.

Starting Monday through Monday, Aug. 29th, 100% of the profits from Pineapple Willy’s lunch and dinner sales will benefit several local charities. The annual event is called ‘Pay it Forward.”

“Giving back is everything to us. We’ve been doing this for over 20 years,” said Pineapple Willy’s CEO, Melissa Traxler.

This year seven Local charities are benefitting from the event.

– Beach Care Services

– BASIC of NWFL

– Paws n’ Claws

– Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center

– Big Brothers Big Sisters of NWFL

– Lucky Puppy Rescue

– The Arc of the Bay

Typically in the past only three charities have benefitted from the event.

“Our goal is to make this year the biggest year yet, so we’ve made the event an entire week instead of five days, to support more charities,” Traxler said.

Last year the event raised $100,000 and they are hoping to surpass that amount. Traxler said the event has taken on a new meaning since the passing of Pineapple Willy’s owner, Bill Buskell, in November of 2021.

“It’s awesome to continue to give back to the community as Bill would’ve done and to keep his legacy alive. It’s very important to us,” she said.