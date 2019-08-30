Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam preview with News 13 This Morning

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited with Rendy Lovelady, executive producer of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, to preview the country music festival in the Panhandle.

Frank Brown Park will host many country music acts throughout the weekend, with Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Kid Rock headlining the event.

Tickets are available at http://gulfcoastjam.com/ and those coming planning to attend are encouraged to download the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam app for access to a parking map and available shuttling services.

A military appreciation tent is also stationed at the park for active and retired military service members to receive merchandise, gift cards and other items.

Gates to Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam open Friday, August 30, at 2 p .m.