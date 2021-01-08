PCPD hosting first-ever Bicycle Rodeo for community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It won’t be your typical rodeo at Tommy Oliver Stadium on January 9th, instead, Panama City police officers and firefighters will work together to educate the public on all things bicycles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The police department’s Bicycle Rodeo also will feature music, food, entertainment and raffle prizes, and is free to attend.

Officer Jon Constantino, with Panama City Police, said first responders in attendance will follow social distancing protocols like mask-wearing while teaching families and children about bicycle basics and safety.

Constantino also said children who want to ride a bike through courses and demonstrations should bring their own bicycle, helmet and wear appropriate shoes and clothing.

Learn more about the event by watching the included News 13 This Morning segment and visiting the event’s Facebook page.