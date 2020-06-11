PCB Aquatic Center to hold summer camps & programs

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.(WMBB) — City leaders closed many outdoor recreation areas as well as canceled fitness classes and group gatherings in order to follow social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, however the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center remains open and will hold summer programs.

Panama City Beach City Councilman Paul Casto joined News 13 This Morning to discuss the summer camps open for registration.

Casto said swim lessons and camps such as diving, basketball, flag football and mermaid camp will take place in July.

In order to register a child for summer camps with Panama City Beach Parks & Recreation, visit the department’s website.

Due to COVID-19, the center is open for lap swimming, water exercise and fitness classes only, while family swim time is suspended at this time. The kid’s splash pool area also is closed temporarily.

For anyone interested in swimming laps, a maximum of one swimmer per lane is allowed for short course only Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 :30 p.m., then again on Saturday’s 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday’s 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find out more information on the pool’s hours on the PCB Aquatic Center’s website.

According to the CDC’s website, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds. For more information on COVID-19 and water, visit the CDC’s website.