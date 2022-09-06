WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Want the opportunity to run and paddleboard throughout the beautiful town of Watercolor in South Walton? If so, this is definitely the race for you.

The 2022 Patriot Run and Paddle will take place at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10th. You can register for the race here. The race is unique in that course options allow you to compete in a road race and/or paddleboard race.

10% of the gross proceeds from registration for the Patriot’s Run & Paddle will go to the Fisher House of the Emerald Coast which helps military families in times of need. You can find more about the organization here.

The race features four different race options, so athletes at all levels can partake in the fun!

The Patriot’s Challenge is a SUP-Run-SUP, consisting of a 9.11K trail run + 1.2 mile paddleboard race. There is also just a 5k road race run course, just a 2.5K sup (paddleboard) race, or an option to do a combined 5K road race and 2.5k sup (paddleboard) race. You can find more details about the course and race options here.

Active duty, police, sheriff’s deputies, fire, and paramedics, can use the “HERO” promo code and receive 50% off their registration. Any reserve or retired military or first responders, can use the code “HERO1” to receive 25% off their registration.

For the events that require a paddleboard, participants may bring their own recreational style board (12’ and under) or rent a board ($20 rental) from the BoatHouse Paddle Club for use during the race.