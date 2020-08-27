PATHS holding food drive for Bay District families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After living through Hurricane Michael and now a global pandemic, many Bay District Schools families are experiencing temporary housing crises and lack necessities like non-perishable foods.

PATHS, a team of workers with Bay District Schools, is accepting donations for a food drive to support those families.

Georgia Dockery and Kay Daniel, liaisons with PATHS, told News 13 This Morning only non-perishable, shelf-stable items should be donated.

Food like soups, canned meats, granola bars, Pop Tarts, fruit cups, peanut butter, chips, cup noodles, popcorn and crackers can be placed in the donation boxes outside Building 2 of 1515 June Avenue in Panama City.

Dockery and Daniel also said items children and families can eat without having to prepare them or use electricity are especially useful, as many do not have access to a kitchen.

They also explained the need for donations is great right now, but they will be accepted throughout the school year for those interested in giving.

Bay District Schools students and families also can help the district and PATHS identify families in need of assistance by filling out the Student Housing Questionnaire, a large yellow form, provided in each child’s enrollment packet.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the food drive and housing questionnaire, as well as visit PATHS on Facebook.