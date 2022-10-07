PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s time to party on the block!

After their ribbon cutting back in August, DADSRA would like to thank the community for embracing them by throwing a block party! Executive Director of DADSRA Innovative Solutions, Michelle Clay was in studio to discuss all the details for the event.

This will be taking place Friday, Oct. 8. starting at 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at their headquarters located at 920 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Panama City. There will be free food, music, mobile gaming, and a cupcake contest with a $100 gift card for the winner.

For more information you can watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!