PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re in need of plans for the Memorial Day weekend, Papa Joe’s Bayside is hosting a special line up.

In celebration of the holiday, and for veterans’ service, the venue is offering 20% off drinks to those who served. You just need to show your military I.D.

Papa Joe’s Bayside is open Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s located at 4601 W. Highway 98 in Panama City. The venue will now be open on Thursdays with the start of summer season, and it’s also free entry.

“Papa Joe’s is family-friendly and dog friendly. We are also accessible by the bay or by land,” said Papa Joe’s Bayside General Manager, Cassandra Ducote.

The fun kicks off this Friday, May 27, with the Will Thompson Band performing at 7 p.m. Food trucks like Gelato Love, Patches on the Go, Butler Dogs and Papa Joe’s will be available for customers.

The fun continues into Saturday with a farmer’s market at 5 p.m.

“There will be over 50 vendors, with items varying ranging from clothing from local boutiques to local produce,” said organizer, Bill Davenport.

Bruce and the Legends will perform on Saturday at 6 p.m. and the food trucks, The Spice is Right, Papa Joe’s, Pressed and Gelato Love will be available for people to enjoy. There will also be axe-throwing for people to enjoy.

On Sunday, Mark Owens will perform at 5 p.m. and the Papa Joe’s food truck and Dippin’ Dots will be available for purchase.