Panama City’s Decaris Hunter spreads love and Christmas cheer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ahead of the holiday season, one of Panama City’s most popular faces is taking to local roadways and street corners to continue the Spread The Love Movement with added holiday cheer.

Decaris Hunter, Spread the Love Movement Founder, joined News 13 This Morning for an update on how the community has supported the movement and loved one another despite setbacks from Hurricane Michael recovery and COVID-19.

Hunter said he believes positive change is happening in the community, calling Panama City, “the best city in the world.”

He also said he has plans to hold a prayer circle at the Starbucks location on Highway 77 and 23rd Street for Christmas Eve, and invites the community to wear their masks and join in celebration of the holiday.

Find out more about Decaris and the message behind his movement by watching the included segment from News 13 This Morning, as well as by visiting his page on Facebook.

