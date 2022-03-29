PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Calling all teens! The City of Panama City’s Quality of Life Department is teaming up with the Bay Arts Alliance and Palmetto Paint PC to host a Teen Paint Night.

Admission is and all supplies are provided to attendees. Teens will learn how to do a step-by-step canvas from a local artist.

The theme for this month is, “A pot of gold” in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 at the Frank Nelson Clubhouse located at 4201 W 22nd St.

News 13 This Morning joined Dr. Kesia Blenn and local highschoolers Allie Villegas, Garrison Morris and Joe Hovis to paint a canvas and show viewers what they can expect if they attend the class.

“It is a great way to for teens to feel connected to the community,” said Dr. Kesia Blenn, Arts, Culture and Education Manager for the City of Panama City.

The city will host this event the last Tuesday of each month.