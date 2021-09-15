Panama City Trilingual School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local trilingual school is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in a big way.

The Panama City Trilingual School, which teaches kids both Spanish and Chinese, plan to host their annual Hispanic Heritage Festival at the end of the heritage month.

The event will feature celebrations of Hispanic food, dance and music.

Teachers at the school said they are thrilled to see the students get excited to celebrate their heritage.

“I’m so excited because they get to practice their Spanish… They’re going to have oral presentations. It’s going to be in the English and Spanish, as well, so the parents can understand what they’re saying,” Jennifer Singletary, a teacher at the school, said. “I see how they’re actually learning the culture part, which is very important to embrace that.”

The festival will be held on Friday, October 15 at the school on Beach Drive.

Learn more about the trilingual school and how they plan to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Local trilingual school to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Panhandle Chapter of Crimestoppers holding month long fundraiser to commemorate 40th anniversary.

Panama City Weather Forecast: 9/15/21

ECP Airport gets first-ever hotel

Tentative millage rate to stay the same in Bay County

Solution found for Walton Monster Houses

More Local News

Don't Miss