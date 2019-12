PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mayor Greg Brudnicki and City Manager Mark McQueen visited News 13 This Morning to invite viewers to the Downtown Panama City Tree Lighting.

The festivities will begin at 4:45 p.m. at Gateway Park in historic Downtown Panama City.

Santa Claus will arrive in style on a fire truck, and will be available for pictures after the tree lighting.

This event is free to attend.