Panama City Music Association to present ‘The Jersey Tenors’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Music Association is presenting ‘The Jersey Tenors’ on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School.

‘The Jersey Tenors’ is a tribute rock/opera mash-up blending hits from Franki Valli to Frank Sinatra and Figaro.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the door for $35 dollars or can be bought on the PCMA website.

The Panama City Music Association has been in business for 80 years and has had continuous performances throughout that time.