(PANAMA CITY) Fla, — The Panama City Music Association is hosting an upcoming concert this weekend.

The concert will be held on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School.

The concert is is “A Celebration of Song from Opera to Broadway,” presented by members of Teatro Lirico D’Europa. Tickets are $35.

For more information visit www.pcmusicassociation.com.