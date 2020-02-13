Panama City Music Association Presents Two Nights Of Entertainment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) -- Panhandle resident Decaris Hunter met with News 13 This Morning to help "Spread The Love" in the community ahead of Valentine's Day.

Hunter said he began the Spread The Love Movement after Hurricane Michael and losing his job, as a way to brighten his own perspective. The movement has grown now to many areas in Bay County, where signs are visible at street corners and businesses stating "Spread The Love."