Join the Panama City Music Association for a beautiful evening of music Friday night, Feb. 14th at 7:30 pm at the Gretchen Nelson Scott fine arts center at Mosley high school, 501 Mosley drive in Lynn Haven.
Celebrate Tchaikovsky’s 180th birthday while listening to his symphony no. 4! A limited number of reduced priced tickets are available to those who email us no later than Thursday, Feb. 13 To request this deal—don’t delay! Take advantage of this special offer. Write us at: info@pcmusicassociation.Com and we’ll get back with you right away with more information! You may also purchase the best available seats on our website. Www.Pcmusicassociation.Com bringing the finest of classical music to bay county from around the world.
Panama City Music Association Presents Two Nights Of Entertainment
