Panama City Music Association opening 80th season with Christmas Joy concert

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Music Association is kicking off its 80th season with The King’s Brass performing “A Christmas Joy Concert” on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Tickets are $10, and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m at First Baptist Church in downtown Panama City.

The performance features a community choir and community brass band. According to the Panama City Music Association, The King’s Brass performs over 100 concerts each year with three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, keyboards and percussion. There will be a wide variety of music played at the concert, from Christmas carol to patriotic marches and hymn classics.

Season subscriptions are also available, as the Panama City Music Association has several other performances planned throughout the beginning of 2022.

