PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Country Club will host the ’92nd Annual Sherman Golf Tournament’ starting November 8 through 10.

It costs $200, and the last day to register for this event will be Wednesday, October 30.

Meals will be provided to the golfers, and there will be prizes for the winners of this tournament.

