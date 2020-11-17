Panama City Comedy working to bring laughs & more to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local and regional comedians have joined forces to help bring laughs, jokes and even juggling to the Bay County area, all through the new comedy group, Panama City Comedy.

Emma Franco, Panama City Comedy Producer, said the group formed within the past year with a focus on creating an up and coming comedy scene of shows and gigs in the Florida Panhandle.

Franco said the next show will be held at Captain Anderson’s Event Center on November 18, starting at 7 p.m. and admission is $12 per person.

Comedian and Producer Jason Hedden performs bits during many of the shows as well and said the material is typically for mature audiences only.

Hedden explained masks are not currently required at the events, but all attendees are welcome to wear one and implement social distancing measures in regards to COVID-19.

Find out more about other upcoming shows by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above and by visiting Panama City Comedy on Facebook.