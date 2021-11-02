Panama City Beach Rotary Club hosting ‘Arts Builds Hearts’ fundraising event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rotary Club of Panama City Beach is hosting the second ‘Arts Builds Hearts’ fundraising event on Friday, Nov. 5 to benefit Backpack Blessings.

It begins at 6 p.m. at Todd Herendeen Theatre off Front Beach Road. The event will feature both live and silent auctions with help from Azalea Fundraising Auctions.

The auction begins at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $20, or you can get tickets ahead by contacting the Rotary Club of Panama City Beach.