Panama City Beach Rotary Club hosting ‘Arts Builds Hearts’ fundraising event

News 13 This Morning
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rotary Club of Panama City Beach is hosting the second ‘Arts Builds Hearts’ fundraising event on Friday, Nov. 5 to benefit Backpack Blessings.

It begins at 6 p.m. at Todd Herendeen Theatre off Front Beach Road. The event will feature both live and silent auctions with help from Azalea Fundraising Auctions.

The auction begins at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $20, or you can get tickets ahead by contacting the Rotary Club of Panama City Beach.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

LEAD Coalition Event in Panama City

PCB Rotary Club's 'Arts Builds Hearts' events

329-pound bull shark claims top spot at Destin Fishing Rodeo

Panama City Songwriter's Fest bringing live music to the streets of Downtown

Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/2/21

Jackson County TDC officials want to bring in more sports tourism

More Local News

Don't Miss