PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re thinking of cracking a cold one open on the white sandy beaches of Panama City Beach in March, don’t.

To curb rowdy Spring Breakers back in 2015 the city of Panama City Beach put a law in place that made drinking on the beach during the month of March, illegal.

News 13 rode along with Panama City Beach officers as they worked to enforce the law.

Corporal Tiffany McCullough said she thinks the laws in place have drastically helped officers control the crowds.

“I think they’ve been very effective we have seen a lot less of the problems we’ve had on the beach, like binge drinking,” she said.

Although, she admitted it’s not always well-received by offenders.

“Most of them feel they are adults and they feel like they can decide whether or not they can consume alcohol,” she said.

As of March 28, 2022 there have been 190 arrests for alcohol on the beach. Compared to 67 arrests, during the entire month last year.

Corporal McCullough said this 184% increase is due to more law enforcement presence on the white sandy beaches.

News 13 followed along as she patrolled near Pineapple Willy’s.

Within minutes, she spotted a man breaking the law. Within a 30-minute time frame, Corporal McCullough and Officer Will Turner encountered 5 individuals drinking on the beach.

The officers issued a, “notice to appear,” which may seem like a simple citation, but Cpl. McCullough said it’s much more severe.

“It is a misdemeanor. You’re under arrest essentially, I’m just not taking you to jail for it,” she said.

Some of the individuals they arrested said they were aware of the law, but felt it only applied to younger adults, while others claimed they were unaware of the law, despite passing multiple signs on the beach that stated the law.

Aside from rowdy crowds and crime, Cpl. McCullough said the sun and drinking can also be a lethal combination for a person, and adds more stress on first responders.

“Medical first responders were so overwhelmed with people who were binge drinking and dehydrated,” she said. “We have to take that stance and protect people from things they don’t even know they need to be protected from.”